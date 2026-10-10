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  • Live Music: Blues

Otto Junior Band- Blues from Norway! With Gavin Stone

  • Live Music: Blues

Otto Junior Band- Blues from Norway! With Gavin Stone

Otto Junior Band

At just nineteen, Otto Junior, hailing from Norway, was handpicked alongside a select group of young guitarists from around the world for Gibson’s Generation Group. His fiery guitar and soulful voice has taken him to festivals stages in Japan onto Norway, Germany, Sweden, Denmark and Croatia. Otto’s first American run brings that old soul tone and young gun energy to Seattle. He has already shared the stage with legends like Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Billy Gibbons, Slash, Joe Bonamassa and other greats! Take this limited opportunity to catch him up close!
Gavin Stone

Special Guest, Gavin Stone is a PNW based Blues-Roots guitarist and singer known for his blazing fast riffs, soulful phrasing and weathered baritone voice. He has performed internationally in the UK, France, Canada, and across the US, captivating audiences. He will be kicking the evening off with a solo set.

The Royal Room
$20 advance price | $25 at door
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Royal Room
https://theroyalroomseattle.com/
The Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave S.
Seattle, Washington 98118
(206) 906-9920
https://theroyalroomseattle.com/