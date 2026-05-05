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Mother's Day Concert | Dmitri Matheny & Kelley Johnson

  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Club Listings

Mother's Day Concert | Dmitri Matheny & Kelley Johnson

Dmitri Matheny Group
MOTHER’S DAY with KELLEY JOHNSON
Cellar Cat Kingston

Randy Halberstadt piano
Phil Sparks bass
Dmitri Matheny flugelhorn
Kelley Johnson vocal

The Dmitri Matheny Group, “an all-star jazz band featuring some of the most accomplished musicians in the western United States” (All About Jazz), presents a special Mother’s Day concert featuring vocalist Kelley Johnson.

Kelley Johnson is an international award winning jazz vocalist who is known and respected as an arranger, poet and lyricist with a personal body of recordings. Kelley’s lithe velvety voice mixes with a dynamic delivery and tricky colorful arrangements to showcase her interpretive finesse and inspired soloists. An organic groovy singer with a direct approach, Kelley reaches her audience with storytelling, subtlety, soulfulness and swing. “Johnson has an uplifting brightness in her vocal delivery,” praises All About Jazz. “Johnson is a true communicator.”

American flugelhornist Dmitri Matheny has been lauded as “one of the most emotionally expressive improvisers of his generation” (International Review of Music). An honors graduate of Berklee College of Music, Dmitri Matheny vaulted onto the jazz scene in the 1990s as the protégé of jazz legend Art Farmer. Since then he has garnered critical acclaim and a loyal international following, releasing twelve CDs and touring extensively throughout the United States, Europe and Asia.The San Francisco Chronicle calls Matheny “one of the jazz world’s most talented horn players.”

Tickets & Info
dmitrimatheny.com/tour
cellarcat.com

Cellar Cat
$30
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 10 May 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Dmitri Matheny
dmitri@dmitrimatheny.com
dmitrimatheny.com
Cellar Cat
11253 State highway 104 NE
Kingston, Washington 98346
360-979-7925
meow@cellarcat.com
http://www.cellarcat.com/