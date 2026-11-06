Meaningful Movies in Rainier Beach presents THE WELCOME TABLE

The Welcome Table tells the story of climate refugees across six continents, celebrating the voices

and experience of people living at the forefront of the climate crisis. In The Welcome Table, Academy

Award®-nominated filmmaker Josh Fox (“Gasland”) travels to the shores of Lake Turkana, the Amazon in Peru, the favelas of Brazil, the Calabrian Coast of Italy, and the U.S. - Mexico border, meeting with people faced with the impossible task of fleeing their homes and everything they’ve known. By sitting with displaced people, Josh brings the audience on a journey that inspires bravery, mutual aid, and dignity. Featuring

John Boutté, John Cameron Mitchell, and celebrated New Orleans musicians, the film

weaves together stories of migration and resilience through music, performance, and the

installation of a 1,000-foot table along the New Orleans levee,

where communities gather in conversation, solidarity, and celebration. Free event

(Donations gratefully accepted). Doors open at 6pm Film at 6:30PM