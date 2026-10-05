- Community Events
GriefShare: Grief Support Group in Gold Bar
- Community Events
GriefShare: Grief Support Group in Gold Bar
Mountain Valley Chapel welcomes anyone grieving the death of a loved one to GriefShare in Gold Bar. Each Saturday meeting includes a video, group discussion and biblical encouragement. The remaining 2026 meetings are November 21 and 28 and December 5, 12 and 19, from 10 a.m. to noon. The $20 participant fee includes the workbook. You can join during the series. No online RSVP is required. For questions, call the church at (360) 793-0312. Details: https://www.mountainvalleychapel.org/griefshare
Mountain Valley Chapel
$20, includes participant workbook
Every week through Dec 19, 2026.
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Supported By
Mountain Valley Chapel
Mountain Valley Chapel
230 Lewis AvenueGold Bar, Washington 98251
360-793-0312