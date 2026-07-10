Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Live Music: All
  • Kids & Family

Critical Mass Big Band and Sugartime Trio

  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Live Music: All
  • Kids & Family

Critical Mass Big Band and Sugartime Trio

Critical Mass Big Band and Sugartime Trio unite powerhouse instrumentation with dazzling vocal harmonies to create an unforgettable live music experience!

For nearly 25 years, Critical Mass Big Band has stood as a cornerstone of contemporary jazz in the Pacific Northwest, captivating audiences with electrifying performances and a rich, full-bodied sound. Featuring an expansive lineup of saxophones, trombones, trumpets, and a driving rhythm section, the ensemble delivers high-energy big band jazz with precision, passion, and undeniable swing.

Sugartime Trio, joining forces with this dynamic orchestra, adds a fresh and stylish vocal dimension. Since 2016, this acclaimed female jazz/pop ensemble has charmed audiences with their tight three-part harmonies, blending hot swing with lush ballads. Their repertoire spans from the golden age of the 1930s to modern favorites, all delivered with a signature blend of sophistication, charisma, and polish.

Together, these standout acts create a vibrant fusion of classic big band power and sleek vocal artistry-offering audiences a timeless yet contemporary musical experience that is as exhilarating as it is truly unforgettable.

McMenamins Spanish Ballroom
30
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Sugartime Trio
https://sugartimetrio.com/
McMenamins Spanish Ballroom
565 Broadway
Tacoma, Washington 98402
(253) 300-8790
https://www.mcmenamins.com/elks-temple/spanish-ballroom/venue-info