- Kids & Family
Christmas Explained: Kids & Family Christmas Night in Gold Bar
- Kids & Family
Christmas Explained: Kids & Family Christmas Night in Gold Bar
Kids of all ages and their families are welcome for a free Christmas evening at Mountain Valley Chapel. Come for snacks and drinks, a biblical Christmas program, cookie decorating and hot cocoa. No tickets or RSVP are needed. The step-free main entrance faces the main parking lot. Event details: https://www.mountainvalleychapel.org/event-details/christmas-explained-kids-family-christmas-night-in-gold-bar
Mountain Valley Chapel
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Mountain Valley Chapel
230 Lewis AvenueGold Bar, Washington 98251
360-793-0312