Auburn Symphony Presents: Holiday Spectacular December 7th

Holiday Spectacular December 7, 2026 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Make Auburn Symphony’s Holiday Spectacular part of your family’s season.

This annual tradition brings the glow of December into the concert hall, with the full Auburn Symphony, festive favorites, and music made for gathering together. Led by Music Director Wesley Schulz, the evening welcomes soprano Amy Owens, a performer known for high-flying vocals, scene-stealing charisma, and the kind of stage presence that lights up a room.

This concert fills the hall with familiar melodies, bright musical colors, and the shared excitement of families, friends, and neighbors settling in for a night of holiday music. Whether you come every year or are starting a new tradition, the Holiday Spectacular is a joyful way to celebrate the season together.

