- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Conversation,
- Community Events
Artist Conversation with Susan Christian and Friends
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Conversation,
- Community Events
Artist Conversation with Susan Christian and Friends
Join us Saturday, July 11th from 2pm to 3pm for an Artist Conversation with Susan Christian and friends, a relaxed afternoon discussion in the gallery surrounding the current exhibition Slow Work.
FREE to attend
Childhood’s End Gallery
222 4th Ave W
Olympia, WA 98501
childhoods-end-gallery.com
info@childhoods-end-gallery.com
*Seating is limited
Childhood's End Gallery
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
CHILDHOODS END GALLERY
3609433724
info@childhoods-end-gallery.com
Childhood's End Gallery
222 4th Ave WOlympia, Washington 98501
360-943-3724
info@childhoods-end-gallery.com