Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Song information is currently unavailable for our players. Find what you are listening to by clicking here.
  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Community Conversation
  • Community Events

Artist Conversation with Susan Christian and Friends

  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Community Conversation
  • Community Events

Artist Conversation with Susan Christian and Friends

Join us Saturday, July 11th from 2pm to 3pm for an Artist Conversation with Susan Christian and friends, a relaxed afternoon discussion in the gallery surrounding the current exhibition Slow Work.

FREE to attend

Childhood’s End Gallery
222 4th Ave W
Olympia, WA 98501

childhoods-end-gallery.com
info@childhoods-end-gallery.com

*Seating is limited

Childhood's End Gallery
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

CHILDHOODS END GALLERY
3609433724
info@childhoods-end-gallery.com
https://www.childhoods-end-gallery.com/ex_2025_1.html
Childhood's End Gallery
222 4th Ave W
Olympia, Washington 98501
360-943-3724
info@childhoods-end-gallery.com
https://www.childhoods-end-gallery.com/