- Special Event,
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Art & Museum Exhibits
An Evening With Lee Oskar at Zamarama
- Special Event,
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Art & Museum Exhibits
An Evening With Lee Oskar at Zamarama
Join us for Lee's launch party for his new art book ‘Selected Works’. Plus enjoy an evening of live music performances and signing / meet & greet with Lee.
For the months of May and June Lee Oskar has taken over Zamarama Gallery with his art as the featured exhibitor, however at these events Lee will be in-person and performing with Special Guest: Brian Monroney. Food and wine by NorthCity Bistro.
The venue is intimate and capacity is limited, so we are hosting on two dates.
Zamarama Gallery
30
Every week through Jun 07, 2026.
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Zamarama Gallery
2936 Colby AveEverett, Washington 98201
206-245-4239
zamabill@aol.com