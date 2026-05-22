An Evening With Lee Oskar at Zamarama

Join us for Lee's launch party for his new art book ‘Selected Works’. Plus enjoy an evening of live music performances and signing / meet & greet with Lee.

For the months of May and June Lee Oskar has taken over Zamarama Gallery with his art as the featured exhibitor, however at these events Lee will be in-person and performing with Special Guest: Brian Monroney. Food and wine by NorthCity Bistro.

The venue is intimate and capacity is limited, so we are hosting on two dates.