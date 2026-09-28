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  • Community Events

AI Reality Check

  • Community Events

AI Reality Check

Event name: AI Reality Check
Date and time: Saturday, November 14 at 11:00 AM
Location: Issaquah Library · Issaquah · WA
Cost: Free
Registration: https://events.realitycheckhq.org/ai-reality-check-issaquah-nov-14?utm_source=local-news&utm_medium=listing
Organizer: Humans in Control
Contact: team@realitycheckhq.org

Description:
Join your neighbors for an AI Reality Check, part of a nationwide campaign about what AI means for our jobs, our kids, and our future.

In a short, plain-language presentation, we'll look at what AI really is, the risks it creates, and commonsense steps we can take to keep humans in control. Expect real audience participation, practical ways to take action, and no jargon. You don't need any AI expertise to join.

Humans in Control is a cross-partisan movement for commonsense AI rules.

Issaquah Library
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Humans in Control
-
team@realitycheckhq.org
https://realitycheckhq.org

Artist Group Info

Anastasiia Tretiak
Issaquah Library
10 W Sunset Way
Issaquah , Washington 98027