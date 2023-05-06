KNKX spotlights local submissions from the NPR Tiny Desk Contest

NPR's annual search for the next great undiscovered artist is underway.

Nearly 6,000 entries were submitted for the 2023 NPR Tiny Desk Contest and the winner will be announced soon.

While the judges continue to deliberate, here are some standout local entries from musicians across western Washington:

"Can't Cheat the Heems" by Marshall Law Band

"What's up NPR!" Marshall Hugh says, opening the funk-hop band's submission.

"We're the Marshall Law Band performing live from the PNW Portal. We believe our music can help make the world a better place."

Hugh, the group's MC, further centers a "PNW ethos" with lyrics drawing on the region's musical, economic and political past — and present. Mixing funk sounds with Hugh's crisp flow, the six-person band delivers a punchy, engaging performance.

"3 on 2" by Arden Fujiwara

Fans of ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro, will enjoy Arden Fujiwara's submission titled "3 on 2." Fujiwara is from Hawaii — and even studied under Shimabukuro — but now calls Washington home.

In his Tiny Desk Contest submission, Fujiwara coaxes sharp, rich sounds from the petite instrument. First introduced to the ukulele in 4th grade, Fujiwara writes on his website that he didn't really embrace the instrument until several years later. It sounds like it worked out.

"easy2love" by KAIJA with Vincenzo

Water laps on a beach along Puget Sound as KAIJA and Vincenzo take their places behind a keyboard and cello. With the sun out and wearing warm layers, it looks like a classic Pacific Northwest "beach day."

Then, the opening notes of KAIJA's composition further elevates the setting. With electronic influences and Vincenzo's cello, her love song rises and falls, leaving both musicians smiling.

"The Things Around Us" by Ahamefule J. Oluo

Seated in a cozy, attic-like bedroom, Ahamefule J. Oluo weaves percussion, clarinet and trumpet together. Using pedals to repeat and distort the layers of sound, they create a steady, almost haunting song.

In addition to being a multi-instrumentalist and composer, Oluo is also a writer and comedian. They were the first artist-in-residence at Seattle's Town Hall.

"Armour" by DYLEUTH

In this living room performance recorded in Bellingham, Washington, Ben Dyleuth doesn't hold back. The guitarist and vocalist, who relocated from New York to the Pacific Northwest, delivers a soulful performance in this submission.

Like Dyleuth, keyboardist Coleman Hagerman and bassist Ben Waight are seated comfortably on a large couch while Adam Robinson accompanies them on a nearby drum set.

"Rotation" by LIVt

LIVt is a local musician from Tacoma who has performed around Puget Sound and live on KEXP. She's accompanied by Jake Barokas on bass, Michael Villenueva on guitar and Zach Barokas on drums in this Tiny Desk submission.

In the video description, LIVt writes that this song is "about longing for lovers while also being trapped in the house." She also describes her music as "sometimes dark, but always soulful."

LIVt is not only a musician but also a filmmaker. Street Lights, a short narrative film she wrote and directed was featured in last month's Seattle Black Film Festival.

What's next

The soon-to-be-announced winner will play a Tiny Desk concert at NPR headquarters in Washington D.C. and be interviewed on All Things Considered.

This summer, the winner will go on tour with NPR Music — including a stop at Nectar Lounge in Seattle on June 23. The showcase will also include other Tiny Desk Contest artists from the Pacific Northwest. KNKX will be on hand for the fun.

In the meantime, tune into NPR Music's YouTube channel for Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf, a livestream series featuring the best 2023 entries as selected by this year's judges.

Meet the judges and see all the entries at tinydeskcontest.npr.org.