American Airlines plane, Black Hawk helicopter collide midair near D.C.-area airport

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A regional jet carrying 64 people collided in midair with a Black Hawk helicopter as the plane was approaching a runway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night, according to federal aviation officials.

The accident happened as the jet, operated by regional carrier PSA Airlines on behalf of American Airlines, was attempting to land just before 9 p.m. ET.

There has been no official word on fatalities so far. But the incident could be the most significant disaster in U.S. airspace in at least 15 years.

American Airlines said there were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the jet, a Bombardier CRJ-700. The Pentagon told NPR that the Army Black Hawk helicopter was carrying three soldiers and was based in Fort Belvoir, Va.

"I'd like to express our deep sorrow about these events," airline CEO Robert Isom said in a video message. "This is a difficult day for all of us at American Airlines. And our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, partners, first responders, along with their families and loved ones."

The jet, operating as American Eagle Flight 5342, had departed from Wichita, Kan., and was attempting to land on Runway 33 at Reagan airport (DCA).

A webcam at the nearby John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts showed a small aircraft, presumably the helicopter, colliding with the passenger jet at a low altitude, followed by a bright explosion.

Within minutes, emergency crews rushed to the scene, as helicopters and fireboats began scanning the frigid Potomac River near the airport for survivors. About 300 first-responders were involved in the search and rescue effort, said DC Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly.

"The conditions out there are extremely rough for the responders," Donnelly said at a press briefing at the airport early Thursday morning.

"The water that we're operating in is about 8 feet deep. There is wind. There are pieces of ice out there," Donnelly said. "So it's just dangerous and hard to work in. And because there's not a lot of lights, you're out there searching every square inch of space to see if you can find anybody. Divers are doing the same thing in the water. The water is dark. It is murky. And that is a very tough condition for them to dive in."

Both U.S. senators from Kansas also spoke at the airport briefing.

"This is a time when women will have to join arms together and and help each other out," said Sen. Roger Marshall. "We've been through things like this before, through tornadoes and floods and things, but it's really hard when you lose probably over 60 Kansans simultaneously."

The state's other Republican senator, Jerry Moran, said American's nonstop flights from Wichita to Reagan airport began about a year ago.

"I know that flight. I've flown it many times myself. I lobbied American Airlines to begin having a direct, nonstop flight service to DCA," Moran said. "And it is certainly true that in Kansas and in Wichita, in particular, we're going to know people who are on this flight, know their family members, know somebody."

The airspace in and around DCA is complicated due to challenging approaches into the airport as well as flight restrictions above government buildings. It's also a particularly busy airspace, with an influx of police and military helicopters operating in the area.

Officials in Wichita have activated an "incident family support team" at the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. Some family members of those on board Flight 5342 were there meeting with a chaplain Wednesday night.

In a statement from the White House, President Trump said, "I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise."

The last major commercial airplane accident in the U.S. occurred in 2009, when a Colgan Air flight crashed near Buffalo killing a total of 50 people (49 passengers and crew, and one person inside a house).

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board said they will investigate.

NPR's Brian Mann and Jennifer Ludden contributed to this report.

