Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Study links sugary drinks to poor health around the world

By Rachel Carlson
Published January 8, 2025 at 1:28 AM PST

A new study this weeks shows a relationship between the consumption of sugary drinks and an increase in both diabetes and heart disease in many parts of the world including Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa. Researchers say the marketing of sodas for example has encouraged people to drink sodas more often and helped to elevate these drinks to a status symbol in some countries. Reporter:Carlson; Editor: Davis SSP for ME 2:30 length

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's science podcast. She gets to do a bit of everything: researching, sourcing, writing, fact-checking and cutting episodes.
Related Content