2024 Holiday Programming

KNKX wants to help you end the year on a high note with our holiday programming, offering you a festive soundtrack and memorable storytelling. Tune in to our mix of seasonal favorites, local musicians, staff picks, and our annual tribute to artists lost this year.

Listen on-air, online, or through your smart speaker.

Friday, December 19

Jazz Night in America Holiday Episode: Host Christian McBride invites to join as we gather ‘round the fire for a special listen to pianist George Burton’s burning holiday record The Yule Log. We’ll hear some seasonal favorites and some super deep Christmas cuts.

Saturday, December 21

12 P.M. to Midnight — Grooveyard, New Music Review, Jazz Caliente and All Blues: will include holiday music.

Sunday, December 22

11 A.M. to 2 P.M. — Sunday Side Up: Songs of Peace, Love and Joy. This year's Sunday Side Up with Mary McCann will ease you into the day with music focusing on enlightening and positive music.

2 P.M. to 3 P.M. – Jazz Northwest: Host Kareem Kandi will feature holiday music from artists around the region. Listen for music from Diane Schuur, Greta Matassa, Bing Crosby, Bobby Medina and others new and vintage with origins in the Northwest.

Tuesday, December 24

7 P.M. to 12 A.M. — Evening Jazz: Starting at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve, we kick off 29 hours of holiday music to enjoy your celebrations with friends and family.

Wednesday, December 25

KNKX will present 24 hours of holiday music for Christmas. Morning Edition and All Things Considered will return on Thursday, Dec. 26. Enjoy!

12 P.M. to 2 P.M. — Origin Records Holiday Special. Host Matt Jorgensen presents two hours of holiday music from Seattle’s jazz record label, Origin Records.

2 P.M. to 3 P.M. — A Piano Jazz Christmas: Your favorite holiday classics as you’ve never heard them! The Kennedy Center and NPR present A Jazz Piano Christmas, the annual sell-out event featuring jazz-infused renditions of the season’s most-loved tunes performed by Grammy Award–winning pianist Kris Davis, 2023 Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz International Piano Competition winner Jahari Stampley, and Cuban sensation Roberto Fonseca.

Sunday, December 29

3 P.M. to 6 P.M. — Tree of Jazz/Staff Picks: Tree of Jazz makes way for the KNKX and Jazz24 staff members to share some of their favorite albums played on the stations in 2024.

Monday, December 30

9 A.M. to 9 P.M. – In Memoriam: Each hour we will highlight an artist who passed in 2024. We will feature their stories and their music.

9 P.M. to 12 A.M. - Staff Picks: Encore presentation of the KNKX and Jazz24 staff members sharing some of their favorite albums played on the stations in 2024.

Tuesday, December 31

9 A.M. to 9 P.M. – In Memoriam: Each hour we will highlight an artist who passed in 2024. We will feature their stories and their music.

Wednesday, January 1

Regular weekday news and music programming. Happy New Year!