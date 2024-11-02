It was all about North Carolina on the campaign trail with Trump and Harris Saturday

Updated November 02, 2024 at 23:09 PM ET

Both Vice President Harris and former President Donald Trump visited the Charlotte, N.C., area today, in attempt to woo voters in one of the most pivotal states of the election.

North Carolina has landed on the Republican side of the ledger in presidential elections for much of the last five decades. But this year, the state is a true toss-up.

Both the Harris and Trump campaigns have invested considerably in the state and have visited several times. Just on Saturday Trump made two appearances.

He is slated to return to the state again on Sunday and Monday — though he is also scheduled to hit other swing states those days, too.

Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Harris, arrives at Charlotte Douglas International Airport next to the airplane of Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, on Saturday. Both candidates are in the pivotal state of North Carolina to close out their presidential campaigns.

After a Saturday afternoon rally in Atlanta, Harris traveled to Charlotte for a rally. She then made a surprise trip to New York City to appear on Saturday Night Live.

North Carolina has tantalized Democrats for years

When Barack Obama won it in 2008, it was the first time a Democratic presidential candidate had done so since 1976. Despite a lot of attention from his reelection campaign, Obama narrowly lost the state in 2012.

Trump carried the state by three percentage points in 2016 and a point and a half in 2020 — but changing demographics could boost Harris' chances here.

There has been rapid growth in the so-called Research Triangle in the last 20 years, home to North Carolina State University, Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, leading to an increase in the state's population of college-educated voters – who are more likely to be Harris supporters.

There has also been a sharp rise in the Latino and Asian American population, and about 1 in 5 voters is Black.

But Republicans have a large advantage with white voters without college degrees, and have also focused on outreach in the parts of the state impacted heavily by Hurricane Helene, many of which were conservative communities.

Behind bulletproof glass, former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a campaign rally in Gastonia, North Carolina, on Saturday.

Trump won 52% of the vote in the counties designated by FEMA as qualifying for assistance under its updated disaster declaration, according to an NPR analysis. And when the heavily Democratic Mecklenburg County is excluded, Trump won 63% of disaster-affected counties.

Starkly different closing arguments

In her final days on the trail, Vice President Harris plans to focus on the specific things she hopes to do to improve the lives of Americans from all walks of life, according to officials from her campaign.

“At the top of my list is bringing down the cost of living for you,” Harris said at her Charlotte rally. “That will be my focus every day as president.”

Serving as a president for all Americans is the theme of a two-minute Harris campaign television ad slated to air during NFL football games on Sunday, including the swing-state match-up between Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak during a campaign rally outside the Atlanta Civic Center, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.

The campaign says it hopes to reach people less likely to cast ballots who may not have made up their mind about the candidates. "We still know there's some left, and we want to make sure we are the last people that voters are hearing from before they go vote," Jen O’Malley Dillon, Harris' campaign chair, told reporters.

On Saturday, Trump focused squarely on economic tariffs, immigrants — and on Harris herself.

In a Saturday post on his platform Truth Social , Trump said that his opponent "is slumping to the finish line, yawning, shrieking, and cackling” calling Harris "a Low IQ individual.”

At his afternoon rally in Gastonia, N.C., Trump repeated his calls for the death penalty for any migrant who kills any American citizen or law enforcement officer.

Trump also spent several minutes defending his assertion that he would protect women "whether the women like it or not."

"What I do is very controversial. I don't care. I do the right thing," Trump said. "I want to protect women, I want to protect our men, I want to protect children. I want to protect everybody."

He recounted asking a previous rally crowd about the remark: "Is there any woman that would be offended by the fact that I said 'I am going to protect you as your president'?"

After stopping in Gastonia, N.C., this afternoon, former President Donald Trump took his campaign to Virginia, a state that last voted for a Republican for president in 2004.

At the end of the day in Greensboro, N.C., in the middle of his standard rally fare, Trump took a moment to reflect — somewhat wistfully — on the end of his long saga of campaign rallies, stretching back nearly a decade.

"I have three big ones tomorrow and then I have four big ones on Monday. And then we shut it down, never to happen again," Trump said, calling it very sad.

"But here's the good part: hopefully we will have achieved our goal," Trump continued. "We're going to become president and we're going to have a different form of rally — a rally for our country."

