Morning news brief

A look into the background of an alleged assassin found one especially distinctive thing.

Ryan Routh had a history, like many people who attempt attention-grabbing shootings. His online history showed contradictory politics. He also had a self-published book. What stands out about his story is attempting to fight Russians in Ukraine. He'd even been interviewed by major media outlets.

INSKEEP: Which is of special concern to other people who try to help Ukraine. NPR's Quil Lawrence has been talking with some of them. Quil, good morning.

INSKEEP: First, how did this guy get involved with Ukraine?

LAWRENCE: We don't know exactly yet. He had a criminal history with these gun convictions. He had a political history that was all over the map. But he had no military history. We know he went to Ukraine at least once in his late 50s already to help fight the Russians in some way. The news site Semafor interviewed Routh in 2023, and he claimed to be in contact with hundreds of Afghan soldiers, U.S.-trained Afghan soldiers in exile he was going to somehow bring to fight in Ukraine. He was also interviewed by a New York Times reporter. In that interview, he said he might have to pay bribes and forge passports to do it. And he was sort of dismissed as unserious.

INSKEEP: And so this is what he was doing. I gather you've been talking with American veteran groups who try to be serious about supporting Ukraine. What are they thinking now that his story is out there?

LAWRENCE: Yeah, I mean, it's just not a great look to have someone involved in this who was also involved in their cause. There are a lot of Americans, many who did serve in the military, and they see turning back the Russian invasion as a moral issue. They also think it's important to American security. Lately, they're concerned that Ukraine has become a partisan political issue, and that Ryan Routh's example could paint their whole movement as radical or anti-Trump. I talked with Adrian Bonenberger, who served with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan. He co-founded American Veterans for Ukraine. And he said he was horrified to hear about the assassination attempt.

ADRIAN BONENBERGER: You never want to see a presidential candidate go through something like that, especially not twice. But when I heard that he had a connection to Ukraine, of course, my first thought was, oh, no, that's horrible. People are going to get the wrong impression.

LAWRENCE: So, yeah, Bonenberger has visited Ukraine five times since the war started. On two of those trips, he and other U.S. combat veterans trained Ukrainian soldiers. But that is not to say Bonenberger is surprised that some of the Americans who go to Ukraine might be unstable.

BONENBERGER: You have idealists, adventurers, drifters, desperados, criminals and madmen. It takes, you know, days or weeks or months to even, in some cases, you know, sort out people who are essentially reasonable people who are doing something unusual and extraordinary from people who are not reasonable, who are there for their own purposes or people who are just mentally unbalanced.

INSKEEP: I am just recalling, as we're talking here, Quil, that at the beginning of the war, Ukraine captured utterly the nation's attention, the world's utter attention. And it would attract all kinds of people, and now this man was somehow attracted to the presidential campaign. Is there any official reaction from Ukraine itself?

LAWRENCE: Yes, President Zelenskyy has sent his sympathies and his best wishes to President Trump for the second time now. The Ukrainian International Legion was quick to say that Routh never served there. But still there's a lot of concern, especially after the presidential debate, during which Trump was asked whether he even wanted Ukraine to win and he didn't answer directly.

INSKEEP: People in Springfield, Ohio, canceled their annual cultural festival celebrating unity and diversity.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah, local officials cited safety concerns. I mean, it's now routine in Springfield to close schools and even a hospital. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says schools in Springfield have seen at least 33 bomb threats.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MIKE DEWINE: Thirty-three threats. Thirty-three hoaxes. I want to make that very, very clear. None of these had any validity at all.

MARTÍNEZ: And each of them came after former President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, began spreading false claims about Haitian migrants there. The governor says he's sending officers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol to monitor schools in the city.

INSKEEP: Wow. What's it been like in the last day or so?

OROZCO: I mean, things have definitely been different. People are feeling the strain, particularly parents with school-aged children having to pick up their kids who are being evacuated on a pretty regular basis now. Haitian immigrants are talking about how they're feeling unsafe. Some of them are choosing to keep their kids home from school and just stay home themselves as much as possible to avoid any kind of danger.

INSKEEP: Well, now, the governor seemed to want to put people at ease. I guess that's what the state troopers are for. What else are you hearing from him?

OROZCO: Yeah, so the governor announced that the state is going to provide safety resources to the Springfield schools, which like we said, have been the target of many bomb threats since last week. He talked about how these have forced evacuations which have disrupted class time and stoked fears. And so he's directed the state highway patrol to have 36 members of its field force to spread out across school buildings to sweep for threats before and after the school day and to stick around during the day.

INSKEEP: Are people reassured?

OROZCO: For the most part, I would say yes. But there's, you know, still lingering anxieties.

INSKEEP: What are you hearing from the Haitian community specifically, the people who were misdescribed in this online rumor and by the candidates?

OROZCO: Yeah, a lot of Haitian immigrants in Springfield are upset to be painted with such a broad brush and to have completely unsubstantiated rumors spread about them. And Haitian immigrants have been the subject of public discourse in Springfield for more than a year now, but tensions are now especially high.

INSKEEP: Can you tell me a little bit more about that community? I gather that they are people with what's called temporary protected status, so they have legal status in the United States. They've been described as consuming all the resources of Springfield. Are these people who've come and are paying rent and working jobs and doing that sort of thing?

OROZCO: Yeah, from what we're hearing, the vast majority of Haitians in Springfield have that temporary protected status, meaning they can stay in Springfield or in the country for a designated period of time. And they're getting work permits so that they can work. And they're paying rent, they're paying taxes, they're positively influencing businesses with their money.

INSKEEP: Do they also require some extra resources, some help?

OROZCO: Yes. Yes, they do. There's a large need for translation and interpretation services, which is particularly highlighted in schools and hospitals and medical centers. Some are receiving different forms of federal assistance. And there's a definite need for driving education.

INSKEEP: Driving education, meaning people have arrived and they don't have driver's licenses?

OROZCO: Yes. Yes, that's right. And that's led to some concerns, including car accidents.

INSKEEP: OK, in a court in Reno, Nev., 93-year-old Rupert Murdoch is acting to ensure his control of his media empire beyond the grave, especially Fox News.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah, he's seeking to convince a probate official that the trust set up to grant his four eldest children equal say in his media empire after his death should be altered. He wants to give full control to his eldest son, Lachlan. The other three children are fighting him in court.

INSKEEP: So what do you know about this proceeding?

FOLKENFLIK: Well, there's scant public details. And the reason is that the probate official running this procedure ruled against NPR and other media organizations and is doing this whole thing behind closed doors. But here's what we know. First off, we know that in court is Rupert Murdoch himself and his four eldest children. There are two others who aren't said to get any control under this family trust but share in the financial bounty. And here's the deal about that trust. It was set up a generation ago when Murdoch left his wife Anna Torv Murdoch Mann for his third wife, Wendi Deng.

And she basically said, listen, I won't sue you for half of what you have. You give me what turned out to be $110 million. But let's make sure that each of our four then-current children - one child by his previous marriage, three children by his marriage to Anna - they all share in control of the family media empire after you die. And he agreed with that. So that's what we know. We know that in court with him, interestingly, is former attorney general Bill Barr, who served under George H.W. Bush and President Trump. And he's saying Barr should be the guy who helps him operate this trust in the future.

INSKEEP: OK, so now I understand why Murdoch would have trouble changing his own will, because he had this previous agreement as part of divorce. But why would he say that he does want to change it in favor of one son?

FOLKENFLIK: Right, it was irrevocable, and now he wants to revoke at least some of the terms of it. He's arguing it on a couple of grounds. He says, listen, Lachlan Murdoch has helped me run these companies for the last, say, five years or six years, and that there's clarity. When he dies, it will avoid litigation. It will have a clarity of what the corporate structure is that benefits everyone. He also says - and this is vital to what's going on. The other children might hurt Fox News' performance - Fox News is really the economic engine powering their wealth - by pulling the network to the center and away from the right-wing programs that have made it popular with its core audiences.

And he's also kind of annoyed. Murdoch sold much of the entertainment holdings of Fox to Disney. Each of the children, all six of the children, got $2 billion apiece. And he's like, look, I should be able to decide what happens with this huge media company that I built up from a single newspaper in Adelaide, Australia, my native land, to this globe-trotting behemoth that it is now.

INSKEEP: OK, so as we wrap up our review of this sequel to the TV series "Succession"...

FOLKENFLIK: Yeah.

INSKEEP: ...What arguments are James Murdoch and his sisters making that they should get more than that few billion dollars they've already received?

FOLKENFLIK: Well, there's been ongoing litigation and scandal on both sides of the Atlantic, most recently the U.S. - a defamation suit for which the Murdochs had to pay $787 million for amplifying and embracing former President Trump's false claims of election fraud. They say the short-term gains, an aging audience are hurting the professionalism and credence of company with news at its core.

INSKEEP: Oh, interesting. They want to actually change the editorial policies of this media empire. David, thanks so much.

MARTÍNEZ: We have one more story for you this morning.

INSKEEP: The hip-hop artist Sean Combs, better known as Puff Daddy or P Diddy, was arrested late last night in New York City after a federal grand jury indicted him.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, the charges against him were not immediately known. Officials said the indictment will be unsealed later this morning.

INSKEEP: Though we don't know the contents of that indictment, Combs has been facing allegations of sexual assault. Several women have filed lawsuits against the music mogul over the past year.

