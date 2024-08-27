Small business and nonprofit awards, nominated by KNKX Sustainers

As part of this Sustainer Appreciation Month this year, we continued the tradition of inviting our monthly donors to nominate their favorite local small businesses and nonprofits for the chance to win $2,000 worth of messaging on the KNKX airwaves.

We’re excited to announce the 2024 winners:

Small Business

Kings Books , Tacoma, WA

Nonprofit Organization

FareStart , Seattle, WA

Thank you to all of our Sustainers who participated! There were so many great businesses and nonprofits who were nominated. We deeply appreciate your investment in KNKX and our community.