Hamas says its top leader was killed in Iran

Updated July 31, 2024 at 00:35 AM ET

TEL AVIV — The Palestinian militant group Hamas said in a statement that its top leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Iranian state media are also reporting his death. The news comes just hours after Israel said it had killed a top commander of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in an airstrike in the Lebanese capital Beirut, in retaliation for the killing of 12 children in a rocket attack on the Israel-controlled Golan Heights.

Hezbollah denied responsibility for the rocket attack.

Hamas and Hezbollah are both backed by Iran. Israel has not yet officially commented on the reports of Haniyeh’s killing.

