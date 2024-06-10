For Father's Day, NPR wants to know about the dads who shaped you

Father's Day celebrations can look different for everyone.

Some may be celebrating the partner they share children with, honoring their own father or grandfather, grieving someone they lost or searching for someone they've never met.

Ahead of Father's Day, NPR wants to know: Is there a father figure who has had a major influence on your life? Share your story with us, and you might end up featured in the Up First newsletter on June 16.

You could see some of your responses and others — and get the news you need to start your day — by subscribing to our newsletter.

Please include your first and last name, age and where you're from. You can share a photo of yourself and your father figure if you would like, or record a voice memo about your father figure. Audio may air on NPR.

We will accept responses until 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 13.

