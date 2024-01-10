Tiny Desk Premiere: The Good Ones

It is difficult to merely take in a performance by the Rwandan group known as The Good Ones. The pathos of the band and the country's recent history permeates the duo's existence and its music.

Adrian Kazigira and Janvier Havugimana were taught music by the latter's older brother, who then perished during the country's brutal genocide. They formed a band as a way to process their nation's trauma and also bring together Rwanda's three tribes: Tutsi, Hutu and Abatwa.

From the start, the simple guitar fingerpicking style and very sparse rhythm guide the plaintive vocals into a trance-like meditation. The music is a fascinating mix of guitar strumming that combines the kind of cyclical song form you hear on the West African kora and vocal harmonizing common to many African musical traditions.

The group's origin story may be tragic, but The Good Ones' determination to spread its musical message is an inspiration.

SET LIST

"The Farmer"

"Mon Cheri"

"Seraphinne, You are the Prettiest Woman in the World"

"Young People Are the Future"



MUSICIANS

Adrien Kazigira: acoustic guitar, vocals

Janvier Havugimana: percussion, guitar, vocals

Marilena Umuhoza Delli: translator, spokesperson



Marie Reed Elementary School Singers

Choir Director: Sandra Granobles

Liya Springfield

Naomi Quinn

Faria Mojeb

Markan Beshir

Ezra Beshir

Zylei Jones

Cuore Dea Umutoni Brennan

Erick Turcios-Maldonado



TINY DESK TEAM

Producers: Felix Contreras, Bob Boilen

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant

Audio Assistant: Neil Tevault

Production Assistant: Elle Mannion

Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez

Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Ashley Pointer, Hazel Cills

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.