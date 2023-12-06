2023 Holiday Programming

During this festive season, we invite you to listen to KNKX's holiday programming, guaranteed to fill you with joy and cheer. Tune in to our mix of jazz holiday classics and holiday storytelling throughout the month of December.

Listen on-air, online, or through your smart speaker.

Sunday, December 10

5 to 6 P.M. — Hannukah Lights. This NPR favorite returns with the best of the best Hanukkah Lights stories plus a special musical performance by The LeeVees. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

Friday, December 22

7 to 8 P.M. — Jazz Night In America: A Holiday Celebration. This year's Jazz Night in America holiday special will feature drummer Matt Wilson's Christmas Tree-O; a ruckus band recorded at Jazz at Lincoln Center that flip seasonal songs on their head while inserting humor and joyful swing, with new takes on classics in this special episode.

Saturday, December 23

Holiday music will be featured in our regular music shows.

Sunday, December 24

11 A.M. to 2 P.M. — Sunday Side Up, Holiday Edition

2 to 3 P.M. — Jazz Northwest, Holiday Edition

3 to 5 P.M. — Origin Records Holiday Special. Hosted by Matt Jorgensen.

5 to 6 P.M. — An Afro Blue Christmas. Hosted by Michelle Norris, this concert with Howard University's premiere vocal ensemble Afro Blue features pianist Cyrus Chestnut. The a-cappella group performs holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire.

6 to 9 P.M. — All Blues, Holiday Edition

9 P.M. — KNKX Staff reads A Visit from St. Nicholas (AKA 'Twas The Night Before Christmas)

9 P.M. to Midnight — Christmas Music

Monday, December 25

Morning to 11 A.M. — Christmas Jazz.

11 A.M. to 12 P.M. — Jazz Piano Christmas 39. The Kennedy Center and NPR present A Jazz Piano Christmas, the annual sell-out event featuring jazz-infused renditions of the season’s most-loved music.

12 to 2 P.M. — Origin Records Holiday Special. Hosted by Matt Jorgensen.

2 to 3 P.M. — Pink Martini's Joy to the World. A festive, nondenominational holiday album with music from around the globe.

3 P.M. to Midnight — Christmas Jazz.

Monday, December 26 - Saturday, December 30

KNKX resumes regular news and music programming.

Sunday, December 31

11 A.M. to 2 P.M. — Sunday Side Up, featuring Songs of Peace

3 to 6 P.M. — Favorite Album Picks of 2023. The KNKX music staff will play selections from their favorite albums from the past year.

Monday, January 1

Regular weekday news and music programming. Happy New Year!

