KNKX Connects to Tacoma - Events

"KNKX Connects" is an initiative with the aim of connecting listeners to different communities around the region. In June 2023, KNKX presented a week-long exploration of Seattle's Pike Place Market. Next up: the week of November 13-17, KNKX's news and music teams will engage listeners on-air and online with stories about the arts, culture, politics, and identity of Tacoma.

As part of KNKX's focus on Tacoma, we are presenting some special events out in the community, and in our Tacoma studios on Broadway, including:

Thursday, November 16, 7 p.m.: Stephanie Anne Johnson–-vocalist, songwriter, guitarist and host of The Grooveyard on KNKX–-shares the stage with vocalist and guitarist Jeff Fielder at the Blue Mouse Theatre for an evening of blues and roots music, followed by a conversation with Stephanie Anne, Jeff, and KNKX's All Blues host, John Kessler. The event will be recorded and videotaped. KNKX is proud of our connection to the Tacoma music scene, and we’re excited to present this event at the historic Blue Mouse Theatre which has been a community gathering place in Tacoma’s Proctor District, going on 100 years–they celebrate that milestone on November 13. Tickets are $15 for adults; free for students (valid I.D. required), seniors, and military. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Registration is required. The Blue Mouse Theatre is located at 2611 N. Proctor Street.

KNKX ATC host Emil Moffatt, and Midday Jazz host Paige Hansen

Friday, November 17, 12 noon to 5 p.m.: Midday Jazz and All Things Considered Open House

You're invited to be in our studio audience when afternoon Midday Jazz host Paige Hansen, and All Things Considered host Emil Moffatt present their shows live from KNKX’s Tacoma studios on Broadway. They’ll pull back the curtain to show you how the "sausage" is made, and you can take a peek inside the on-air studio. Join Paige from noon to 3 p.m. in the Lapis Lounge and get in on some audience participation during her live breaks–-come prepared with a question you’d like to ask about Midday Jazz and you may get to ask your question on the air! At 3 p.m. following Midday Jazz, Emil takes over the mic for All Things Considered. You'll get an insider’s look at how this flagship NPR show comes together every weekday. No registration is required. Enjoy food and beverages, check out our Tacoma studios, record a testimonial, and pick up some free KNKX swag. Walk-ups welcome. KNKX's Tacoma studios are located at 930 Broadway in the Theater District.

From 5-6 p.m., Emil will join our studio audience in the Lapis Lounge for the last hour of All Things Considered which will include a panel discussion about the future of Greater Tacoma with business, community, and political leaders, continuing off-air at 6 p.m. Enjoy food and beverages. Admission is free but registration is required.