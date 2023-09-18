Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Thursday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m.

The Paramount Theatre, Seattle

Lock-step precision and stunning virtuosity unite in a 21st-century take on the timeless big-band sound.

Treat yourself to an evening of Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalisrge-ensemble jazz at its pinnacle the sensational Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, led by artistic director, trumpeter extraordinaire, and nine-time Grammy Award-winner Wynton Marsalis. Champion performers Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie, Dave Brubeck, and Charles Mingus, the 15-strong Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra are also famed for showcasing the genre's New Orleanian roots, currents of Latin jazz, and major works by Marsalis, including 1997’s "Blood on the Fields", the first jazz composition ever to be awarded the Pulitzer Prize. The Chicago Tribune describes the exhilarating force of the band in concert: “The orchestra [tore] through this music as if chasing the wind. Only a group of musicians who have toured together for so long…could have attained this kind of synchronicity.”

Entry deadline is September 25, 2023.