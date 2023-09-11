35th Annual Earshot Jazz Festival

October 6 - November 5

Several venues

The Earshot Jazz Festival returns this year with performances from both resident and world renowned artists at venues all around Seattle!

We’re back with “Seattle’s most important annual jazz event” (DownBeat), once again presenting today’s brilliant jazz artists over the course of 30 fall days in venues all around the city. In programming across four weeks, we’ve created a series that embodies the history, evolution, and spirit of jazz as it exists around the world as well as right here at home. Noted as, “a festival of adventurous au courant jazz” (JazzTimes), the festival kicks off on October 6 and winds down on November 5. In between are concerts and events by established legends and exciting emerging artists, truly representing today’s most dynamic and diffuse art form.

