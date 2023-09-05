Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Thursday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

Spanish Harlem Orchestra, the three-time GRAMMY winning Salsa and Latin Jazz band, sets the gold standard for excellence in authentic, New York style, hard core salsa.

Whether in a concert hall or at an outdoor jazz festival, there is no easing you in as they come at you full force, from start to finish. Their energy on stage and their rich sound and musical precision leave audiences mesmerized until the last note is played. With an unwavering respect for the music's storied history, the ensemble's thirteen world-class musicians and vocalists come together to create an unparalleled musical experience.

Now celebrating their 20th year, SHO is dedicated to the sounds of the barrio (Spanish Harlem NYC). Their music is characterized by the raw, organic and vintage sound defined by the genre. They are on a mission to keep the musical legacy of salsa dura (hard salsa) alive and expand its audience to those who love great music, not just Latin music. Grounded in the past, while focused on the future, they strive to keep the music relevant, creating a unique and fresh approach.

"As leader and producer, my mission and vision is to represent the great history and legacy of this music that I've been blessed to be a part of my entire life," reflects Hernandez. "Our passion and commitment to this music is never ending." With this unyielding motivation, SHO's GRAMMY nominated 2022 release Imagenes Latinas finds the band exploring new dimensions but never deviates from its core belief. "As with all the new SHO recordings, the concept and sound is the same but the playing of new songs, arrangements, and performances always aim to create a new magic for the listeners," Hernandez adds.

With eight albums and six GRAMMY nominations, this powerhouse orchestra is aware that it is crucial to continually push themselves and raise the bar. Their sixth album entitled Anniversary won the 2019 GRAMMY Award for Best Tropical Album.

