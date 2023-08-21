JAMES HUNTER with guest Nat Myers

Thursday, September 7 at 8 p.m.

Nectar Lounge, Seattle

Over the span of 30 years, James Hunter has worked on the railway, busked in the streets of London, provided backup vocals and guitar for Van Morrison, played clubs and theaters all over the world, written scores of original songs, and recorded some of the most original and honest rhythm and soul albums of the last two decades. By 2006, Hunter was recognized with a nomination for a Grammy Award (Best Traditional Blues Album for People Gonna Talk (Rounder, 2006)) and an American Music Award (Best New/Emerging Artist). He and his band then hit the road for a decade of extensive touring and recorded critically-acclaimed studio albums--The Hard Way (Hear Music, 2008), Minute by Minute (Fantasy, 2013), Hold On! (Daptone, 2016), and Whatever it Takes (Daptone, 2018). By 2016, MOJO Magazine had crowned him “The United Kingdom’s Greatest Soul Singer.”

In March 2020, and unceremoniously coinciding with the beginning of COVID lockdowns, The James Hunter Six released another sublime offering of no-nonsense rhythm and blues. Recorded and produced by Bosco Mann, Nick of Time (2020) is a shining example of how a master songsmith can continually draw fresh water from a bottomless well. In addition to the up-tempo, swinging R&B that put The James Hunter Six on the map, Nick of Time explores so much more.

