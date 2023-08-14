Donate
Port Townsend Film Festival

KNKX Public Radio
Published August 14, 2023 at 9:36 AM PDT
ptfilmfest.com
  • Port Townsend Film Festival
  • September 21-25
  • Port Townsend

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

The Port Townsend Film Festival is the oldest, largest film festival on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington State. We welcome approximately 2,000 attendees, 30+ filmmakers, 50+ films, and hundreds of volunteers in our stunningly beautiful seaside village every year.

Highlights of the 2023 season include:

  • Finale: Indigo Girls concert, Mon, Sept 25 (tickets SOLD OUT! Updates here.)
  • A Gala dinner celebration, Thurs, Sept 21
  • Opening night film, Thurs, Sept 21
  • The Filmmaker Parade, Fri, 4PM, Sept 22
  • Street Party Picnic with Live Music, Fri, 4:30PM, Sept 22
  • Free outdoor movies on Taylor Street, Fri, Sat, & Sun nights (a Port Townsend tradition!)
  • 50+ film screenings throughout the day, Fri, Sat, Sun
  • Live music and picnicking each afternoon/evening, Fri, Sat, Sun
  • A Filmmaker Awards party, Sat night
  • Independent films and filmmakers with national and international acclaim
  • Multiple film workshops and panels

Important dates

August 15 | Full program information available

Sept 21-25 | In-person festival

Sept 25 | Film Fest Finale: Indigo Girls concert (tickets SOLD OUT! Updates here.)

Sept 25 - Oct 1 | Virtual/online festival

Entry deadline is August 21, 2023.

