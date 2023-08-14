Port Townsend Film Festival

September 21-25

Port Townsend

The Port Townsend Film Festival is the oldest, largest film festival on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington State. We welcome approximately 2,000 attendees, 30+ filmmakers, 50+ films, and hundreds of volunteers in our stunningly beautiful seaside village every year.

Highlights of the 2023 season include:



Finale: Indigo Girls concert, Mon, Sept 25 (tickets SOLD OUT! Updates here.)

A Gala dinner celebration, Thurs, Sept 21

Opening night film, Thurs, Sept 21

The Filmmaker Parade, Fri, 4PM, Sept 22

Street Party Picnic with Live Music, Fri, 4:30PM, Sept 22

Free outdoor movies on Taylor Street, Fri, Sat, & Sun nights (a Port Townsend tradition!)

50+ film screenings throughout the day, Fri, Sat, Sun

Live music and picnicking each afternoon/evening, Fri, Sat, Sun

A Filmmaker Awards party, Sat night

Independent films and filmmakers with national and international acclaim

Multiple film workshops and panels

Important dates

August 15 | Full program information available

Sept 21-25 | In-person festival

Sept 25 | Film Fest Finale: Indigo Girls concert (tickets SOLD OUT! Updates here.)

Sept 25 - Oct 1 | Virtual/online festival

Entry deadline is August 21, 2023.