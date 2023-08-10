KNKX Studio Sessions - Priority Access

KNKX records and produces exclusive Studio Sessions every month with world-class jazz and blues musicians from around the world and the Northwest. We also like to use Studio Sessions as an opportunity to showcase the talented local students participating in our award-winning School of Jazz program.

JOHN PIZZARELLI

Friday, August 18, 12 p.m. John Pizzarelli Trio touring in support of his Stage & Screen album release (at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley August 17-20).

LISA HAGEN GLYNN DYLAN HAYES

Monday, August 21, 12:30 p.m. Dylan Hayes Trio - Dylan is currently working on an electric band album that draws influences from jazz, R&B, neo-soul and funk. He also co-leads DX-TET, a group with drummer Xavier Lecouturier (who will be with Dylan for this Studio Session) featuring Seattle's best musicians.



Schorle KASSA OVERALL

Monday, August 28, 12 p.m. Kassa Overall - Garfield High School grad Kassa Overall is a Grammy-nominated musician, emcee, singer, producer and drummer who melds avant-garde experimentation with hip-hop production techniques to tilt the nexus of jazz and rap in unmapped directions.



