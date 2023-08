Tumwater Artesian Brewfest

Saturday, August 19 at 1 p.m.

Tumwater Valley Golf Course, Tumwater

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

The Brewfest features over 40 Pacific NW craft breweries, cider and spirits, tons of games like giant Jenga, cornhole and popular stein holding competitions. The Tumwater Artesian Brewfest is hosted by the City of Tumwater, the Tumwater Downtown Association and sponsored by other local businesses.

Entry deadline is August 14, 2023.