Published July 24, 2023 at 5:00 AM PDT
A.HEARTFIELD | image courtesy Victoria Jazz Society
image courtesy Victoria Jazz Society
  • Harbour Blues & Roots Festival
  • August 25 - 27
  • Victoria, BC

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

The BC Smoke Shop Harbour Blues ‘n Roots Festival features local, international, and regional blues and R&B artists/groups in both free to the public and ticketed performances on the beautiful outdoor stage in Victoria’s Inner Harbour, Ship Point Picnic Site.

Dates for the 2023 Harbour Blues ‘n Roots Festival are Friday, August 25 – Sunday, August 27!

The winner will get two tickets to the Ship Point performances. This would include:

  • Samantha Fish featuring Jesse Dayton plus Boy Golden on August 25
  • Fantastic Negrito plus Ndidi O on August 26
  • Allison Russell plus The Blue And Gold on August 27
  • Entry deadline is July 31, 2023.
