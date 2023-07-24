Acoustic Blues Showcase
- Saturday, August 5 at 1:30 p.m.
- McCurdy Pavilion, Port Townsend
Artistic Director Jontavious Willis has designed a showcase of Blues and Gospel tradition bearers. Over 20 artists from across the nation perform. Artists include Andrew Alli, Benjamin Hunter, Chaz Leary, Corey Ledet, Dave Steele, Ethan Leinwand, George Aschmann, Hubby Jenkins, Ian Walters, Jayy Hopp, Jerron Paxton, Jon Atkinson, Justin Golden, Lloyd Buchanan, Mark Puryear, Mary Flower, Nick Pence, Pamela English, Phil Wiggins, Reverend Robert Jones, Rodrigo Mantovani, Shari Kane, Shirley Smith and Jontavious Willis.
Entry deadline is July 31, 2023.