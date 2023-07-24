Listener-supported 88.5 KNKX delivers jazz, blues and NPR news on air and online from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


© 2023 Pacific Public Media
KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Acoustic Blues Showcase

KNKX Public Radio
Published July 24, 2023 at 5:01 AM PDT

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Artistic Director Jontavious Willis has designed a showcase of Blues and Gospel tradition bearers. Over 20 artists from across the nation perform. Artists include Andrew Alli, Benjamin Hunter, Chaz Leary, Corey Ledet, Dave Steele, Ethan Leinwand, George Aschmann, Hubby Jenkins, Ian Walters, Jayy Hopp, Jerron Paxton, Jon Atkinson, Justin Golden, Lloyd Buchanan, Mark Puryear, Mary Flower, Nick Pence, Pamela English, Phil Wiggins, Reverend Robert Jones, Rodrigo Mantovani, Shari Kane, Shirley Smith and Jontavious Willis.

Entry deadline is July 31, 2023.

Related Content