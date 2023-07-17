Amos Lee “My Ideal (A Tribute to Chet Baker Sings)”
- Wednesday, August 2 at 7:30 p.m.
- Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre, Shoreline
With his laid-back vocal delivery and earthy acoustic sound, Amos Lee emerged in the mid-2000s, balancing his love of classic singer/songwriter folk with blues, country, and '70s-style R&B. Drawing upon an array of influences including Bob Dylan, Bill Withers, John Prine, and Otis Redding, Lee garnered critical praise -- and chart success -- with albums like his eponymous 2001 Blue Note debut and 2011's Mission Bell, the latter of which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. While Dylanesque folk remains his creative touchstone, Lee has branched out over time, delving into orchestral pop on his 2016 concert album Live at Red Rocks with the Colorado Symphony and exploring both vintage and contemporary R&B textures, as on 2016's Spirit, 2018's My New Moon, and 2022's Dreamland. He also delved into jazz standards with 2022's My Ideal: A Tribute to Chet Baker Sings.
Entry deadline is July 24, 2023.