Listener-supported 88.5 KNKX delivers jazz, blues and NPR news on air and online from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


© 2023 Pacific Public Media
KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Amos Lee “My Ideal (A Tribute to Chet Baker Sings)”

KNKX Public Radio
Published July 17, 2023 at 3:35 PM PDT
ste-michelle.com

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

With his laid-back vocal delivery and earthy acoustic sound, Amos Lee emerged in the mid-2000s, balancing his love of classic singer/songwriter folk with blues, country, and '70s-style R&B. Drawing upon an array of influences including Bob Dylan, Bill Withers, John Prine, and Otis Redding, Lee garnered critical praise -- and chart success -- with albums like his eponymous 2001 Blue Note debut and 2011's Mission Bell, the latter of which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. While Dylanesque folk remains his creative touchstone, Lee has branched out over time, delving into orchestral pop on his 2016 concert album Live at Red Rocks with the Colorado Symphony and exploring both vintage and contemporary R&B textures, as on 2016's Spirit, 2018's My New Moon, and 2022's Dreamland. He also delved into jazz standards with 2022's My Ideal: A Tribute to Chet Baker Sings.

Entry deadline is July 24, 2023.

Related Content