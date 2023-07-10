Trombone Shorty with Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph

Thursday, July 27 at 5:45 p.m.

Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre, Woodinville

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Trombone Shorty

It was after midnight when Trombone Shorty stepped offstage at the House of Blues in New Orleans, but he wasn’t done playing yet. Not by a long shot.

“I had an idea for a new song right after the show,” says Shorty, “so the band and I decided to go straight into the studio and record it that night. We were still sweaty and buzzing from the energy of the gig, and we definitely carried that vibe into the session with us.”

Take a listen to Lifted, Trombone Shorty’s second release for Blue Note Records, and you’ll hear that same ecstatic energy coursing through the entire collection. Recorded at Shorty’s own Buckjump Studio with producer Chris Seefried (Fitz and the Tantrums, Andra Day), the album finds the GRAMMY-nominated NOLA icon and his bandmates tapping into the raw power and exhilarating grooves of their legendary live show, channeling it all into a series of tight, explosive performances that blur the lines between funk, soul, R&B, and psychedelic rock. The writing is bold and self-assured, standing up to hard times and loss with grit and determination, and the playing is muscular to match, mixing pop gleam with hip-hop swagger and second line abandon. Wild as all that may sound, Lifted is still the work of a master craftsman, and the album’s nimble arrangements and judicious use of special guests—from Gary Clark Jr. and Lauren Daigle to the rhythm section from Shorty’s high school marching band—ultimately yields a collection that’s as refined as it is rapturous, one that balances technical virtuosity and emotional release in equal measure as it celebrates music’s primal power to bring us all together.

Ziggy Marley

Both as the leader of the Melody Makers and later as a solo artist, Ziggy Marley asserted his individual role as a reggae star, honoring the socially conscious values of his family's legacy while securing his own space in global music and culture. As the oldest son of reggae legend Bob Marley and his wife Rita, he was the natural heir to the throne left vacant by his father's untimely death in 1981. Beginning in the late '80s, Marley and his younger siblings helped infuse reggae with heavy doses of vibrant pop, breaking through with their Grammy-winning 1988 masterpiece, the Chris Frantz- and Tina Weymouth-produced Conscious Party, which yielded the Top 40 hit "Tomorrow People" and was followed a year later by their biggest commercial success and second Grammy winner, One Bright Day. Following a string of highly regarded albums in the '90s -- including the acclaimed Fallen Is Babylon -- Marley launched a successful second act as solo artist, reaching another career high with both 2006's Love Is My Religion and 2013's Fly Rasta (another Grammy winner), which featured reunion appearances from the Melody Makers. Following in his father's footsteps as a political voice and philanthropist, he later created the children's health and education charity U.R.G.E., and he has also written music for or appeared in numerous television shows, from Sesame Street to Hawaii Five-O. Marley has even recorded a couple of children's albums including 2020's highly collaborative More Family Time.

Entry deadline is July 17, 2023.