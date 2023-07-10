Ranky Tanky with very special guest, Lisa Fischer

Thursday, August 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitiriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle

Ranky Tanky (a Gullah phrase for “get funky”) are five lifelong friends from Charleston, South Carolina, who have established themselves as passionate global ambassadors for their local culture and community, helping to faithfully preserve the traditions originated by African Americans in the coastal South during slavery that are kept alive through the present day.

Fresh from a 2023 GRAMMY Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album, Ranky Tanky are celebrating their second GRAMMY win in a four-year span. Celebrating the music of their West African-rooted Gullah community, Ranky Tanky were honored in 2023 for their first-ever live album Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival- which was captured during their debut at the iconic festival last year. Ranky Tanky previously took home Best Regional Roots Music Album in 2020 for their studio album Good Time, marking the first-ever GRAMMY Award win for an album of Gullah music. The five-piece have now won Best Regional Roots Album for two consecutive releases and become the most awarded group in the history of the category.

"Live performance is at the heart of what we do as Ranky Tanky and to be recognized for our inaugural set on the historic New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival stage is a high honor," the band said during their acceptance speech. "Once again, it is an honor to be able to stand on the shoulders of our Gullah Ancestry and continue to bring this music and message to the world!"

