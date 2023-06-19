Lee Oskar and Friends

Friday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m.

The Historic Everett Theatre, Everett

Lee Oskar is an internationally acclaimed harmonica virtuoso, composer, producer, and lifelong musical explorer. He is renowned for his iconic role as a founding member and lead harmonica player of the pioneering funk/jazz band, War

Oskar and his original band mates from that era perform as the LowRider Band.

Oskar also performs around the world with outstanding musicians from the Pacific Northwest, known as Lee Oskar and Friends, featuring his own new arrangements, innovative compositions and well-loved hit.

Entry deadline is June 26, 2023.