The Vegas Golden Knights win the NHL's Stanley Cup — the franchise's first
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Some other news now. Pro hockey has a new champion.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: For the first time, the Golden Knights are Stanley Cup champions.
INSKEEP: The Vegas Golden Knights won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history by defeating the Florida Panthers in five games. In the final, Mark Stone of the Knights had a hat trick - three goals - and the final score wasn't even close - 9 to 3. The Vegas Golden Knights are now the most dominant hockey team you can find in the desert. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.