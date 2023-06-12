Venardos Circus

July 7-23

Star Center, Tacoma

Welcome to the very beginning of your experience with the Venardos Circus! We are so glad you've decided to join us for what we know will be an indelible memory for you and your family/friends to add to your life's collection!

From the moment you approach the tent, we will transport you back in time to the golden days of the traveling circus where an amazing assortment of aerialists, acrobats, jugglers, hand-balancers, comedic jokesters, daredevils, magicians and more are waiting with bated breath to dazzle you in what we're sure you'll say is the most intimate and delightful entertainment experience ever! But don't let us speak for you; COME and see, hear, taste, and feel it for yourself! We'll see you soon ;)

Sincerely,

The Venardos Circus Family

Entry deadline is June 19, 2023.