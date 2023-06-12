Grin and bear it: A quiet D.C. neighborhood became a hot topic of discussion

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

A quiet D.C. neighborhood became a hot topic of discussion late last week. A young black bear was roaming around residents' backyards. Talk about an odd and scary sighting for your Friday morning commute. When word of the wandering bear spread on social media, people started picking names for it. Some leaned to Franklin for the D.C. street, where he was eventually captured. Others suggested, of course, Smokey. The bear was later released back into the wild in Maryland.

