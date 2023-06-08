Researchers find swimmers can hang out close to sharks without getting bitten

ASMA KHALID, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Asma Khalid. If you're in the ocean and see a fin poking out of the water, your first instinct might be to swim away as fast as possible. But researchers find swimmers can hang out pretty close to sharks without getting bitten. They used drones to study close encounters along the southern California coast. They surveyed 26 beaches for more than a year with no shark bites reported. So go ahead and jump into that water, though I might not be right after you. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.