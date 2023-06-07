Listener-supported 88.5 KNKX delivers jazz, blues and NPR news on air and online from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


When it comes to curse words, artificial intelligence could help you text

Published June 7, 2023 at 3:45 AM PDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We've seen artificial intelligence generate art and outperform law school graduates on the bar exam. Soon, it could help you text what you actually mean when you use a common curse word. Apple says the autocorrect feature on the iPhone will soon be able to use AI to know when you do not mean to say duck. Some are praising Apple for fixing the ducking issue. General release for the autocorrect is set for September. About ducking time. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
