No more ducking around: Apple updates autocorrect

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

OK, Ari, I have some big news.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Oh, I'm bracing myself.

KELLY: Our lives are all about to change.

SHAPIRO: For the better - please tell me it's for the better.

KELLY: (Laughter) OK, so this depends because, as you know, we never swear on air...

SHAPIRO: Never.

KELLY: ...Because we can't.

SHAPIRO: No.

KELLY: But do you ever swear over text?

SHAPIRO: Do I ever swear over text? Absolutely not.

KELLY: I know for sure that that is a lie. But you know when you're texting someone and it's getting heated or juicy, and you're complaining about a late flight. Or you're gossiping, and you're, like, rapid-fire shooting off texts...

(SOUNDBITE OF SMARTPHONE KEYBOARD CLICKING)

KELLY: ...And then...

(SOUNDBITE OF OUTGOING TEXT MESSAGE TONE)

KELLY: ...What the duck?

SHAPIRO: Oh, you're talking about that dang F-word-to-duck pipeline.

KELLY: (Laughter).

SHAPIRO: Well, Apple, if you're listening, I promise you - I've never once intended to say that something is ducked.

KELLY: Well, at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference yesterday, the company's software chief had a big announcement that the new iOS 17 software will no longer automatically, Ari, clean up your F-bombs.

SHAPIRO: OK, Mary Louise, you're telling me no one will ever again say...

(SOUNDBITE OF INCOMING TEXT MESSAGE TONE)

SHAPIRO: ...I don't give a duck?

KELLY: (Laughter) Not unless they're actually gifting you some poultry, no.

SHAPIRO: And they won't exclaim...

(SOUNDBITE OF INCOMING TEXT MESSAGE TONE)

SHAPIRO: ...Holy duck?

KELLY: Not unless they're actually referring to sacred waterfowl.

SHAPIRO: Duck, yeah.

KELLY: (Laughter) There's no word yet from Daffy or Donald on their reaction to these changes.

(SOUNDBITE OF KOFFEE AND KANDEE SONG, "LOTS OF FUN") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.