Listener-supported 88.5 KNKX delivers jazz, blues and NPR news on air and online from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


© 2023 Pacific Public Media
KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

No more ducking around: Apple updates autocorrect

By Mia Venkat,
Justine Kenin
Published June 7, 2023 at 1:25 PM PDT

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

OK, Ari, I have some big news.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Oh, I'm bracing myself.

KELLY: Our lives are all about to change.

SHAPIRO: For the better - please tell me it's for the better.

KELLY: (Laughter) OK, so this depends because, as you know, we never swear on air...

SHAPIRO: Never.

KELLY: ...Because we can't.

SHAPIRO: No.

KELLY: But do you ever swear over text?

SHAPIRO: Do I ever swear over text? Absolutely not.

KELLY: I know for sure that that is a lie. But you know when you're texting someone and it's getting heated or juicy, and you're complaining about a late flight. Or you're gossiping, and you're, like, rapid-fire shooting off texts...

(SOUNDBITE OF SMARTPHONE KEYBOARD CLICKING)

KELLY: ...And then...

(SOUNDBITE OF OUTGOING TEXT MESSAGE TONE)

KELLY: ...What the duck?

SHAPIRO: Oh, you're talking about that dang F-word-to-duck pipeline.

KELLY: (Laughter).

SHAPIRO: Well, Apple, if you're listening, I promise you - I've never once intended to say that something is ducked.

KELLY: Well, at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference yesterday, the company's software chief had a big announcement that the new iOS 17 software will no longer automatically, Ari, clean up your F-bombs.

SHAPIRO: OK, Mary Louise, you're telling me no one will ever again say...

(SOUNDBITE OF INCOMING TEXT MESSAGE TONE)

SHAPIRO: ...I don't give a duck?

KELLY: (Laughter) Not unless they're actually gifting you some poultry, no.

SHAPIRO: And they won't exclaim...

(SOUNDBITE OF INCOMING TEXT MESSAGE TONE)

SHAPIRO: ...Holy duck?

KELLY: Not unless they're actually referring to sacred waterfowl.

SHAPIRO: Duck, yeah.

KELLY: (Laughter) There's no word yet from Daffy or Donald on their reaction to these changes.

(SOUNDBITE OF KOFFEE AND KANDEE SONG, "LOTS OF FUN") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Mia Venkat
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
Related Content