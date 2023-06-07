No more ducking around: Apple updates autocorrect
MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:
OK, Ari, I have some big news.
ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:
Oh, I'm bracing myself.
KELLY: Our lives are all about to change.
SHAPIRO: For the better - please tell me it's for the better.
KELLY: (Laughter) OK, so this depends because, as you know, we never swear on air...
SHAPIRO: Never.
KELLY: ...Because we can't.
SHAPIRO: No.
KELLY: But do you ever swear over text?
SHAPIRO: Do I ever swear over text? Absolutely not.
KELLY: I know for sure that that is a lie. But you know when you're texting someone and it's getting heated or juicy, and you're complaining about a late flight. Or you're gossiping, and you're, like, rapid-fire shooting off texts...
(SOUNDBITE OF SMARTPHONE KEYBOARD CLICKING)
KELLY: ...And then...
(SOUNDBITE OF OUTGOING TEXT MESSAGE TONE)
KELLY: ...What the duck?
SHAPIRO: Oh, you're talking about that dang F-word-to-duck pipeline.
KELLY: (Laughter).
SHAPIRO: Well, Apple, if you're listening, I promise you - I've never once intended to say that something is ducked.
KELLY: Well, at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference yesterday, the company's software chief had a big announcement that the new iOS 17 software will no longer automatically, Ari, clean up your F-bombs.
SHAPIRO: OK, Mary Louise, you're telling me no one will ever again say...
(SOUNDBITE OF INCOMING TEXT MESSAGE TONE)
SHAPIRO: ...I don't give a duck?
KELLY: (Laughter) Not unless they're actually gifting you some poultry, no.
SHAPIRO: And they won't exclaim...
(SOUNDBITE OF INCOMING TEXT MESSAGE TONE)
SHAPIRO: ...Holy duck?
KELLY: Not unless they're actually referring to sacred waterfowl.
SHAPIRO: Duck, yeah.
KELLY: (Laughter) There's no word yet from Daffy or Donald on their reaction to these changes.
