Here's what's driving the lifeguard shortage

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Remember the '90s show "Baywatch"? It depicted lifeguarding as a serious, heroic profession.

KELLY: Now, it's often caricatured as a part-time summer gig for kids who want to work on their tans. Now some experts say that is a major driver in today's national lifeguard shortage. NPR's Juliana Kim reports.

JULIANA KIM, BYLINE: Former chief lifeguard Wyatt Werneth says, over a decade ago, about 100 people applied to become a beach lifeguard in Brevard County, Fla. This year, only two showed up to the training session. Werneth, who's also a spokesperson for the American Lifeguard Association, says it's a national problem.

WYATT WERNETH: We have over 309,000 public pools, and we're looking at an impact of over 50% of them being closed or having a reduction in hours.

KIM: He says lifeguarding's reputation has changed a lot since the hit TV show "Baywatch." It's no longer seen as a serious, heroic career, but rather a part-time summer gig. The pay has also declined over the years. Right now, cities are scrambling to recruit lifeguards and even adding signing bonuses. Meanwhile, Werneth says swimmers can take extra steps to stay safe.

WERNETH: Please assign a water watcher - someone that's going to pay attention to the little ones and not be distracted.

KIM: Another tip - adults and children who can't swim should always wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket in the water.

Juliana Kim, NPR News.

JAMISON: (Singing) It's going to be all right 'cause I'm always ready. I won't let you out of my sight. I'll be ready. I'll be ready. Never you fear. No, don't you fear.