Listener-supported 88.5 KNKX delivers jazz, blues and NPR news on air and online from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


© 2023 Pacific Public Media
KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alabama's official state cookie is created by 4th grader Mary Claire Cook

Published June 6, 2023 at 3:49 AM PDT

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. You've heard of state birds and trees, but now Alabama has an official state cookie, thanks to the students at Trinity Presbyterian School in Montgomery. The Yellowhammer recipe was cooked up by fourth grader Mary Claire Cooke. The seniors picked the winner because they said the ingredients, including pecans and oats, encapsulate the state. Mary Claire brought a batch to the cookie bill-signing ceremony. Did anybody bring the official state milk? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags
Morning Edition
Related Content