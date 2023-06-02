Winning word: psammophile. 14-year-old from Florida wins national spelling bee

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

The winner of the country's biggest spelling bee is Dev Shah, an eighth grader from Largo, Fla.

You know, Leila, the Scripps National Spelling Bee kind of reminds me of how spelling in public makes me all anxious.

FADEL: Does it? OK. A, here's a chance to prove yourself. Try spelling the word that earned Dev the win. It's psammophile.

MARTÍNEZ: Definition, please.

FADEL: Psammophile, an organism that prefers or thrives in sandy soil or areas.

MARTÍNEZ: Psammophile, S-A...

FADEL: No, no, no. Listen to Dev do it.

DEV SHAH: P-S-A-M-M-O-P-H-I-L-E, psammophile.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: That is correct.

MARTÍNEZ: Oh, my gosh.

FADEL: You were really wrong.

MARTÍNEZ: That's more therapy for me.

FADEL: Dev gets to take home more than $50,000 and the championship trophy.

