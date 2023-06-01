KNKX delivers jazz, blues and news from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


© 2023 Pacific Public Media
KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

If you're in the market for a new home, how about a 200-year-old castle?

Published June 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM PDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Are you in the market for a new home? A 200-year-old castle is listed for about $37,000 on the Scottish island of Fetlar. It comes with a tower, courtyard and gardens - sounds like a steal. There's a catch, though. Renovations on the 40-acre property will cost $15 million. Maybe you could turn it into a 24-bedroom getaway and then ask 23 of your closest friends to come stay for just half a mil each. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags
Morning Edition
Related Content