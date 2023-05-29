Victoria International JazzFest

June 22-July 2

Victoria, Canada

The TD Victoria International JazzFest is a ten-day music festival featuring the jazz, blues and world music of local, Canadian, and internationally acclaimed musicians. The longest running multi-day professional music festival serving audiences on Vancouver Island, TD JazzFest offers its devoted audience a wide scope of programming comparable to much larger festivals in significantly larger urban areas. Since its inception the festival has been presented and produced by the Victoria Jazz Society.

