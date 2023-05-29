KNKX delivers jazz, blues and news from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


Victoria International JazzFest

Published May 29, 2023 at 5:00 AM PDT
ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

The TD Victoria International JazzFest is a ten-day music festival featuring the jazz, blues and world music of local, Canadian, and internationally acclaimed musicians. The longest running multi-day professional music festival serving audiences on Vancouver Island, TD JazzFest offers its devoted audience a wide scope of programming comparable to much larger festivals in significantly larger urban areas. Since its inception the festival has been presented and produced by the Victoria Jazz Society.

Entry deadline is June 5, 2023.

