Taj Mahal Quartet and Los Lobos with very special guest North Mississippi Allstars

Friday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre, Woodinville

Hosting live performances since 1984, our Concert Series has provided a stage to some of the most legendary artists in jazz, rock, blues and contemporary music including James Taylor, The Beach Boys, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Sarah McLachlan, just to name a few.

Entry deadline is June 5, 2023.