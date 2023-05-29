KNKX delivers jazz, blues and news from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


2023 Seattle International Dance Festival

Published May 29, 2023 at 5:02 AM PDT
Bringing local, national, and international dance to Seattle audiences

In 2023, SIDF will host companies from France, Switzerland, San Francisco, India, New Jersey, as well as artists right here in the Pacific Northwest including our own globe-trotting Khambatta Dance Company, for a dance-packed 9-day festival with over 20 companies and 120 artists. These diverse artists will meet in a beehive of creative activity, presenting premieres, debuting new companies, sharing artist-to-artist exchanges and performing for Seattle audiences – providing an opportunity to witness dance history in the making.

