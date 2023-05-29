2023 Seattle International Dance Festival

June 10-18

Broadway Performance Hall, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Bringing local, national, and international dance to Seattle audiences

In 2023, SIDF will host companies from France, Switzerland, San Francisco, India, New Jersey, as well as artists right here in the Pacific Northwest including our own globe-trotting Khambatta Dance Company, for a dance-packed 9-day festival with over 20 companies and 120 artists. These diverse artists will meet in a beehive of creative activity, presenting premieres, debuting new companies, sharing artist-to-artist exchanges and performing for Seattle audiences – providing an opportunity to witness dance history in the making.

Entry deadline is June 5, 2023.