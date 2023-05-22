Charles McPherson Quintet

Tuesday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Charles McPherson was born in Joplin, Missouri in 1939 and moved to Detroit at age nine. While growing up in Detroit, he studied with the renowned pianist Barry Harris and started playing jazz professionally at age 19. He then moved from Detroit to New York in 1959 in order to be in the heart of the jazz scene. McPherson soon joined bassist Charles Mingus’ band and performed with Mingus from 1960 to 1972.

Mr. McPherson has performed at concerts and festivals around the world with his own variety of groups, consisting of quartets, quintets and full orchestras. Charles has toured the U.S., Europe, Japan, Africa and South America with his own group, as well as with jazz greats Barry Harris, Billy Eckstine, Lionel Hampton, Nat Adderly, Jay McShann, Phil Woods, Wynton Marsalis, Tom Harrell, Randy Brecker, James Moody, Dizzy Gillespie, and others.

Sixteen years ago, Charles was featured at Lincoln Center showcasing his original compositions, and once again joined Wynton Marsalis and the JLC Orchestra in April, 2019 in celebrating the altoist’s 80th birthday. The evening’s performance included new arrangements of 7 of Charles’ iconic, original compositions. Finally, Charles performed in April, 2019 at the NEA Jazz Master’s performance during Stanley Crouch’s tribute.

Widely recognized as a prolific composer, Charles is now Resident Composer for the San Diego Ballet where he has written three original suites plus two arrangements for chamber music and jazz combos. His newest album on his own label is a compilation of two of multiple movement suites, “Sweet Synergy Suite” and “Song of Songs,” plus a movement from a string chamber work, “Reflection, Turmoil & Hope.” Many critics from acclaimed publications, including DownBeat Magazine, recognized JAZZ DANCE SUITESDownBeat and JAZZTIMES as #1 & #4 Jazz Album of the year, plus Charles was named Artist of the Year!

Entry deadline is May 29, 2023.