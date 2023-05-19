KNKX delivers jazz, blues and news from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


Welcome to NPR's newest news quiz. Have you been paying attention?

By Holly J. Morris
Published May 19, 2023 at 2:00 AM PDT

This week, the wonkiest of topics — the debt ceiling — instilled terror and/or boredom, depending on your definition of disaster and preferred level of drama. If the U.S. defaults on its bills, will treasuries, the world's most trusted debt vehicle, be irrevocably tarnished? Or will planes fall from the sky and trains go off the rails? More so than usual, that is.

Meanwhile, bees chased humans and paparazzi chased Harry and Meghan. Big Tax Prep sniped at the IRS and Congress churned over AI. Hey, leave AI alone! It can train nurses and help rebuild the middle class.

Other stuff also happened. How well were you paying attention? Find out with NPR's latest foray into the teeming, cutthroat news-quiz space.

Corrected: May 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM PDT
A previous version of this story incorrectly said that the slippers are now housed at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington. In fact, they are still in the custody of the FBI.
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.
